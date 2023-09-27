71-year-old man with dementia found safe days after going missing at Hollywood Bowl, family says

A 71-year-old man with dementia has been found safe days after he went missing at the Hollywood Bowl, his family told ABC7.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 71-year-old man with dementia has been found safe days after he went missing at the Hollywood Bowl, his family told ABC7 on Wednesday morning.

Harrison "Happy" Ferguson, who is diabetic, had not been seen since he attended a concert Saturday night with some friends.

His sister, Deidre Gilbert, said good Samaritans apparently brought him into East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital on Whittier Boulevard early Wednesday.

Ferguson was undergoing tests and is expected to be alright, according to Gilbert. He will be transferred to a Veterans Affairs hospital because he is a veteran.

Sept. 26, 2023: Family desperate for answers in search for missing 71-year-old LA man with dementia

Ferguson's family said he became separated from his group of friends at the Hollywood Hills venue after stopping by the restroom. He then ended up on the wrong shuttle bus, which took him to East Los Angeles instead of home.

Ferguson walked into the Los Angeles County sheriff's station at East LA College shortly after midnight and asked for a ride home, according to family members. He was told LASD personnel could not drive him, but he was offered directions.