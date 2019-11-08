Missing Huntington Beach hiker found dead in Inyo National Forest

A missing hiker from Huntington Beach was found dead Thursday in the Inyo National Forest, officials said.

Alan Stringer's body was discovered at the top of Darwin Glacier around 2:30 p.m., after he was reported missing Monday, according to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office.

The 40-year-old, who was described as an experienced hiker, planned on hiking in the Bishop area Sunday but never returned home.

Stringer did not disclose his hiking plans or potential routes, but he recently purchased and ice ax and crampons and had participated in mountaineering training courses, authorities said. Stringer was equipped for day hiking only, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of death has not been released.
