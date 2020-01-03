Authorities searching for 12-year-old boy last seen near Fresno on New Year's Day

FRESNO, Calif. -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing near Fresno on New Year's Day.Lyonel Joshua Garnette was last seen on Jan. 1 at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Parlier Police Department.He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and red Nike shoes. Police say he can also be identified by a scar on the corner of his right eye.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Parlier Police Department at 559-646-6600 or to call the Coalinga Dispatch Center 559-935-1525.