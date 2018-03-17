16-year-old girl missing from Pennsylvania found in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen who vanished two weeks ago after flying to Mexico with a 45-year-old man has been found. (KABC)

PHILADELPHIA (KABC) --
The 16-year-old Pennsylvania teen who vanished more than two weeks ago after taking a one-way flight to Cancun, Mexico with a 45-year-old married man has been found, authorities and her family said.

Amy Yu was located in Mexico on Saturday night, ABC News confirmed after speaking with Yu's mom.

"I'm really happy. Please let everyone know," she told ABC News.

Just a day ago, Luu made a public plea to her daughter to come return to her in an interview with ABC News.

"Amy, I love you. Can you come back?" Miu Luu of Allentown, Pennsylvania, said Friday.

Yu, along with Kevin Esterly, 45, had been missing since March 5, and when the girl did not return home from school that night, her mother reported her missing, the Allentown Police Department said.


Amy was believed to have willingly accompanied Esterly out of the country on a one-way flight by way of Dallas, Texas.

Authorities said he withdrew $4,000 from his wife's bank account and signed the youth out of the school, claiming to be her stepfather.

Esterly is facing a felony charge of custodial interference.

Authorities say Yu has been safely returned to the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertpa. newsmissing girlabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Allentown police: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News