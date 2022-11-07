Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family

Have you seen this teen? Andrew Wright, 18, has been missing since Halloween night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department last week issued a call for help from the public after Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from his home on Oct. 31 and wasn't seen for several days. His family set up a search party and distributed missing-person flyers around the neighborhood.

On Sunday, the LAPD issued a brief statement: "Andrew was located and reunited with his family."

Andrew's mother Anna posted on Facebook that Andrew came home Saturday. She said her son left home voluntarily because he was struggling with some mental-health issues. He then decided to come home on his own volition after about five days of sleeping on the street.

She expressed thanks to the public for providing support and said Andrew saw some of the missing-person flyers "and knows now that he is cared about by so many people."

The video in the media player above is from the original report on Andrew Wright being reported missing.