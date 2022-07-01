Woman desperately searching for brother reported missing after hit-and-run injury in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is hoping the public can help locate her brother who went missing last Thursday after he was injured in a hit-and-run accident while riding an E-bike last month in Redondo Beach.Jason Riggio was in the ICU for eight days at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to his sister, but reportedly checked himself out against the doctor's recommendation.She said her brother suffered brain damage, a broken wrist, cheekbone, broken ribs and lost part of his vision.According to the Redondo Police Department, Riggio's sister filed a missing person's report after he sent her a text asking her to call him.Police said when she called, Riggio never answered.Investigators have also checked in with his roommate, who said Riggio has not been home or hasn't checked in since Thursday.Police are not investigating foul play at this time.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.