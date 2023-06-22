  • Watch Now

Authorities searching for missing toddler last seen in Palmdale, may be with his father

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, June 22, 2023 3:37PM
Search for missing toddler last seen in Palmdale, may be with father
Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 2-year-old boy last seen in Palmdale. He may be with his father.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 2-year-old last seen in Palmdale.

The boy, King Josiah Johnson, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday on the 39000 block of 180th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say he could be with his father, Stacy Deral Seymore, who was also reported missing. Authorities added that "there is concern" for his well-being.

The child was last seen wearing a black shirt and sweatpants. He has a scar near his belly button.

The department says Seymore, 55, could be driving a dark blue Dodge Ram truck with work equipment in the back and a broken window.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff Station at (661) 948-8466.

