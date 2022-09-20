Hospital worker stabbed in Panorama City; prompts lockdown

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hospital worker was stabbed in Panorama City Monday, prompting a lockdown of the facility, according to authorities.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Division were sent to Mission Community Hospital on Roscoe Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.

The suspect - a man in his 40s or 50s - was armed with a knife and stabbed the worker, police said.

The employee had to be sent to another hospital with a trauma center for treatment, though his or her condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect was chased out of the hospital by good Samaritans but wasn't apprehended. He reportedly took off running along Willis Avenue, according to witnesses.

Police are working to make sure the hospital, patients and staff are safe.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.