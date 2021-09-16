Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother, whose body was found in Mission Viejo home

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in OC home

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother, whose body was discovered inside her Mission Viejo home.

The case began as a missing person investigation, after a man called the Orange County Sheriff's Department Tuesday night, saying his mother was missing.

When deputies responded to the woman's home on Cypress Lane near Turf Avenue, they found the body of 69-year-old Marie Mosby.

On Wednesday, Charles Mosby, who is also Mosby's son but not the same man who called in the missing person report, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his mother.

Sheriff's officials say both suspect and victim resided in the same Mission Viejo home.

The son who originally reported his mother missing was not arrested and is not under investigation, authorities said.

The manner and cause of death have not yet been released. There are no other outstanding suspects or vehicles at this time, according to investigators.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mission viejoorange countyarrestwoman killedorange county sheriff's departmentbody found
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Business owners question new LA County vaccine rule
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
Convicted rapist denied bid for freedom after DA shifts position
Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month
Show More
Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
CA to take in 5,200 Afghan evacuees, more than any other US state
Yamashiro hires first female executive chef in its 107-year history
Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store
Gerard Butler plays hitman in action-thriller 'Copshop'
More TOP STORIES News