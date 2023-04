There's a glock in the guac! Suspect hides a gun in a Taco Bell quesadilla.

Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after he tried to hide a gun in a quesadilla from Taco Bell!

Police say the suspect was a passenger in the car, and hid it as the driver was getting pulled over for disregarding a traffic device.

Pictures show the glock in the guac.

Officers also found methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia in the car.