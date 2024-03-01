Police officer and court employee killed after being shot during Missouri home eviction

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A police officer and a court employee died Thursday after being shot during an eviction at a home in Independence, Missouri -- about an hour from Kansas City -- according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

During a press conference Thursday night, Justin Ewing of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that four were shot in the incident - three officers from the Independence Police Department and one civil process server from the Jackson County Circuit Court.

The police chief identified those killed as Independence Police Officer Cody Allen and court employee Drexel Mack. The other two officers who were shot are recovering from their injuries, the chief said.

At 1:09 p.m. local time, the first calls came in from the scene saying that a civil process server from Jackson County Circuit Court was shot at the residence, Ewing said. Several other process servers were also at the scene, though no officers were with them at that time, officials said.

After a request for immediate assistance, officers from the Independence Police Department arrived, and they were fired upon, Ewing said.

Ewing confirmed that a male suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Independence Police Department had earlier confirmed that two officers were transported from a residence with gunshot wounds.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson released a statement on X as the situation unfolded confirming that officers were shot and injured.

"Teresa and I are praying for the @IndepMoPolice officers involved and all who work to protect us," Parson said.

Parson confirmed that the Missouri State Highway Patrol was on the scene assisting Independence Police.

-- ABC News' Darren Reynolds, Victoria Arancio and Matt Foster contributed to this report.