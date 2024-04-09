Missy Elliott's 1st-ever headlining tour coming to LA; Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Timbaland to join

Missy Elliott's first-ever headlining tour "Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour" will feature Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Missy Elliott is about to do something she's never done in her 30-year career: She's heading out on her very first tour as the headliner!

The hip-hop icon, who has sold 40 million records worldwide, will perform in 24 cities this year, and she'll be in good company. Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland are joining her for this musical ride.

"Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour" kicks off July 4 in Vancouver.

The tour will be here at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on July 11.

Elliott said, "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big!"

Tickets for the "Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour" go on sale Friday.

Tour dates and locations: