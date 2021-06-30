SoCal woman who falsely accused Black teen at NYC hotel pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9147997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Keyon Harrold, a jazz musician, says a woman falsely accused his son, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a New York City hotel.

NEW YORK -- A Southern California woman who was seen on video falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her phone at a New York hotel has pleaded not guilty to hate-crime charges.Miya Ponsetto, 22, of Piru, was charged with second degree unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and other offenses in connection with the Dec. 26, 2020 incident at the Arlo Hotel.Ponsetto was caught on video accusing Keyon Harrold Jr. - the teenaged son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold - of stealing her cellphone and then trying to tackle him in the hotel lobby.The encounter with Harrold Jr. and his father at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo went viral. It turns out Ponsetto had left her phone in an Uber.After her virtual arraignment Ponsetto was due back in court in October.Ponsetto's attorney, Paul D'Emilia released the following statement:Harrold's family is also suing Ponsetto and the Arlo Hotel.