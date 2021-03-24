Family of Black teen falsely accused of stealing phone now suing NY hotel, California woman

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is filing a racial profiling lawsuit against the New York hotel and Miya Ponsetto
By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK (KABC) -- A viral incident from last year in which a California woman falsely accused a Black teen of stealing her phone at a New York hotel is now resulting in legal action.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is filing a racial profiling lawsuit against the New York hotel and the woman.

Crump and his clients are suing Arlo Hotels and the woman, Piru resident Miya Ponsetto.

During the December 2020 incident captured on cellphone video, Ponsetto accused a teen, Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her phone and she physically attacked and tackled him. Her phone was later found in an Uber.

The 14-year-old and his father were staying in the hotel and they say they failed to receive any support from management during the incident. They say the hotel manager demanded the teen give up his cellphone to prove it was not Ponsetto's.

Crump is well known for his work on civil rights issues and has also represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other alleged victims of police brutality and racial discrimination.
The California woman seen on video tackling a teen whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone apologized but defended her actions in a television interview conducted before her arrest.

