MLB playoffs 2023: What to know about the Dodgers' upcoming NLDS games and opponent

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2023 MLB playoffs are underway with 12 teams vying to win the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers enter this postseason looking to capture the franchise's eighth title after winning 100 games in the regular season for a third straight year.

As the No. 2 seed in the National League and winners of the NL West, the Dodgers secured a spot in the division series and will have to wait until Saturday to play their first playoff game.

So who will the Dodgers face? And what does the playoff schedule look like? Here's what to know as the Dodgers get ready for another postseason run.

Who will be the Dodgers' opponent in the NLDS?

With an expanded playoff format, the Dodgers will have to wait to see who wins the Wild Card Series between the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers and the No. 6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks. The winner of the best-of-three series plays Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 5-1 against the Brewers and 8-5 against the Diamondbacks this season.

Here's a look at the rest of the MLB playoff picture:

American League

AL No. 1 seed: Baltimore Orioles

AL No. 2 seed: Houston Astros

AL Wild Card: No. 3 Minnesota Twins vs. No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays

AL Wild Card: No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays vs. No. 5 Texas Rangers

National League

NL No. 1 seed: Atlanta Braves

NL No. 2 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

NL Wild Card: No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers vs. No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

NL Wild Card: No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies vs. No. 5 Miami Marlins

What will the Dodgers' playoff schedule look like?

The Dodgers earned home-field advantage in the NLDS after finishing with the second best record in the National League. So the first two games in the best-of-five series will be held at Dodger Stadium. A decisive Game 5 - if necessary - will be played at Chavez Ravine.

Here's a closer look at the NLDS schedule:

Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Game 1: MIL/AZ winner at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7

Game 2: MIL/AZ winner at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Dodgers at MIL/AZ winner, Wednesday, Oct. 11

Game 4: Dodgers at MIL/AZ winner, Thursday, Oct. 12 (if necessary)

Game 5: MIL/AZ winner at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 14 (if necessary)

All games will be televised on TBS and times are yet to be announced.

The Championship Series round is scheduled to take place between Oct. 15-24 and the World Series is set for Oct. 27-Nov. 4.