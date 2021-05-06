Video shows man throwing Molotov cocktail at parked cars in Kern County

Delano police say the video helped them find the suspected arsonist they believe is responsible for setting multiple fires in the downtown Delano area last month.
In the most recent incident, on the afternoon of April 26 video captured a man on a bicycle lighting and throwing an incendiary device at two parked cars, setting a fire in the outdoor parking lot.
Firefighters put out the flames and police were able to obtain video helping them identify the suspect, and linking him to several other incidents.
The suspect, 23-year-old Alejandro Valdivia Duran, was arrested at his home this week.
He has been booked for arson, burglary and criminal threats.
Police say he is also connected to a burglary involving several suspects at a downtown Delano business in April in which the suspects stole various items and then returned and set fire to the business. They also linked him to an arson fire set to a trash bin at a local park.