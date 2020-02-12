Lisa Snyder, mom accused of killing kids, appears in court; police, family testify

A judge heard testimony in the case of Lisa Snyder in a courthouse in downtown Reading, Pennsylvania, WFMZ-TV reports.
The hearing for the high-profile case is being held there rather than at a district judge's office because of heightened security that resulted from online death threats made against Snyder, officials told WFMZ-TV.
Snyder is accused of hanging her 8-year-old son, Conner, and her 4-year-old daughter, Brinley with a dog lead in the basement of their home in Albany Township back in September.
According to investigators, Snyder told police that Conner was bullied in school and wanted to die by suicide, but didn't want to go alone so he killed his sister as well.
Police said they found no evidence to support that claim.
Several family members were in court to testify about the validity of Snyder's bullying claim.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was also in court. WFMZ-TV reports the trooper became emotional when asked to identify Conner and Brinley in a photo he was shown on the witness stand.
Snyder was arrested in December and charged with two counts each of first- and third-degree murder.