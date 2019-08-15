Mom, 18, charged after 18-month-old son fatally struck in Houston parking lot

HOUSTON -- A mother was charged after her 18-month-old son was killed by a car in southeast Houston.

Gissel Vasquez, 18, was charged with endangering a child on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene of the deadly crash at 6305 Tierwester St. at Dixie Drive.

Investigators said the toddler was following his mother into the parking lot when he fell behind. She was holding another baby in her arms.

Police say a driver who was pulling forward in her vehicle hit the boy with her left front tire before driving out of the parking lot.

Bystanders who saw what happened rushed to give aid to the child, but he was unresponsive. Officers who arrived at the scene pronounced the child dead.

The driver returned a few minutes later after she was contacted by police and given a sobriety test, which is standard in fatality cases.

A 3-D accident reconstruction should help determine if the child was in the driver's blind spot.

Vasquez was taken to the hospital after suffering emotional distress.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascar crashchild deathpedestrian killedpedestrian injuredu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle remembered on his birthday
2 killed, 1 wounded in South L.A. shooting
LAX neighbors aim to stop travelers from parking on their streets
'Maisel Day' brings 1950s prices to SoCal restaurants, hotels and more
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, crash in NoHo
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 260K
Advocates want right to counsel for LA tenants facing eviction
Show More
Echo Park residents urge officials to save recreation area
VIDEO: Culver City police save boy from choking
$50K reward offered in hit-and-run death of pregnant woman in South L.A.
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
2 LA women back home after witnessing Hong Kong protests
More TOP STORIES News