DUI suspect arrested after vehicle drags 8-year-old daughter, adult bystander, Placentia police say

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman suspected of DUI was arrested late Thursday night after her vehicle allegedly dragged her 8-year-old daughter and an adult bystander during an incident in Placentia, injuring both victims, authorities said.

Erin Garcia, a 44-year-old Laguna Niguel resident, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, battery against a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer, the Placentia Police Department said.

Officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a report of an assault in the 400 block of Orchid Drive. They arrived to find a young girl who had suffered abrasions to her legs and feet, a news release said. The child was accompanied by her grandmother.

According to investigators, the girl suffered the injuries "as a result of the child's mother, Erin Garcia," who "was intoxicated as she decided to leave her mother's residence."

The suspect's 8-year-old daughter was concerned about her driving due to her intoxication level, and followed her out to her vehicle, authorities said.

"The child grabbed the passenger's door handle and told Garcia to stop," the police statement said. "Garcia looked at the child and proceeded to drive away, dragging her child alongside the vehicle for approximately 300 feet."

According to the news release, a man noticed the incident and intervened. Police said the man and grandmother tried to get Garcia out of the vehicle after she stopped, but she then continued to drive, resulting in the man getting dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.

The suspect allegedly drove away from the scene and was later discovered hiding behind some bushes in the backyard of her mother's residence on Orchid Drive.

Police said Garcia attempted to resist officers and kicked at them as they tried to arrest her. She was taken into custody and transported to Orange County Jail.

The child and bystander were taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Placentia police detectives at (714) 993-8164.

