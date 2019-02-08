Mom says daughter was victim of hate attack by group of kids in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother said her daughter was the victim of a hate attack in Oak Park."That was the conversation the entire time - was all about how she was a 'B' and a lesbian 'B' and what have you - just attacking the kids," the mother said.The woman, who did not want to be identified, said her daughter and a friend were walking from school and headed to a friend's house. They stopped and decided to play in a park. The mother said that's when a group of six children - four boys and two girls - approached her daughter and friend."They immediately started just calling them names, calling them lesbians because they had short hair. The boys approached each of the girls and pushed them down on the ground, started hitting them. She said that she was on the ground, eyes closed, and she was getting hit and kicked by the girls," the mother said.She said the children also ripped her daughter's shirt. It happened near Medea Creek Middle School. On Thursday, there were two Ventura County sheriff's vehicles on campus.The department confirmed a report was taken and detectives are investigating.The girl went to a doctor Thursday and she is OK physically, but her mom wonders about emotional scars."All she wanted to do is take a shower, you know wash it off, throw away all those clothes that she had on and go to sleep. I mean she was just emotionally wrecked," the mother said.The school district said it is working with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, but could not comment further while the investigation is active.