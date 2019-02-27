'Momo Challenge' that encourages suicide is resurfacing on internet again

Police around the world are warning parents of a disturbing, violent internet challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.

By Leonard Torres
A disturbing and violent internet challenge that went viral in 2017 has resurfaced.

Police around the world are warning parents about the online challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.

According to the Daily Mail, the so-called "Momo Challenge" began appearing all over the world a couple years ago and follows the same style every time. The challenge asks the user to add and contact someone called "Momo." They then send a barrage of frightening images and violent messages encouraging violence or suicide.

The image of a woman with grotesque features is linked to the game and taken from a Japanese doll artist Midori Hayashi. The artist is not involved in the challenge.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, the challenge is possibly linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl from Argentina who apparently took her own life. If confirmed by police, the girl will be the first victim of this disturbing challenge.

The challenge seems to be passing around primarily through WhatsApp and Facebook, and authorities aren't sure of the perpetrators' motive. It has also allegedly popped up through YouTube in "Peppa Pig" and Fortnite videos.
