They're called cookie bars and they come in various flavors of deliciousness.

This mom's dessert has made a name for itself with its unique bar form

DOYLESTOWN, Pa -- Lindsay Baker is the creator of the 'Cookie Bar' and it's just as it sounds, a cookie in bar form.

She came up with the idea while baking cookies in her kitchen for her three kids.

"Just putting all the different flavors in there and coming up with new flavors all the time, it just works better in bar form," says Baker.

She opened up her own shop called Mom's Cookie Bars in July of 2022, where her stuffed bars are a hit.

"It's my classic chocolate chip cookie dough and there's a layer of what's stuffed in there," says Lindsay. "I do all kinds of different flavors, I think they're more fun that way."