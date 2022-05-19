7 years after Littlerock woman's kidnapping, her grief-stricken father continues to seek closure

"We want to bring her home and have closure," her father, Jeff Figueroa, said in an interview with ABC7. "I can never have closure unless she is home with us."
Monique has been missing since May of 2015. Her father has been on a grief-stricken personal crusade to find her.
Monique was last seen leaving the Littlerock home she shared with her father and her daughter. Within a few weeks of her disappearance, the woman's car was found abandoned in a rural area of Palmdale. Cold-case detectives so far have not been able to find a trace of what happened to her.
"Me, as a father, I desperately want to put closure to this case," Jeff Figueroa said. "Our family is very distraught about her missing."
June 1, 2015: Littlerock mother missing after boyfriend arrested for murder
He was asked if he was still holding out hope that she might be alive, or if he has resolved himself to finding and recovering her body for burial.
"Absolutely," he said. "My daughter would have never run off, and I don't believe they would have kept her captive."
Losing a child is a parent's worst nightmare. For Jeff Figueroa, it's even more horrifying not knowing where his daughter is or what happened to her -- yet fearing her body is out there somewhere.
"My family is just saddened that we can't get any closure," he said. "I've had open-heart surgery since then. I just want to get closure before maybe I pass on.
"There's a reward of $20,000 still outstanding. So if anybody has any information ... me, as a father, I desperately want to put closure to this case."
Anyone with information about Monique Figueroa's disappearance is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.