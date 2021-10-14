Family of victim in deadly crash involving teen driver 'relives nightmare' during sentencing hearing

The woman was driving home when she was hit by a speeding Lamborghini, authorities said. Now, the driver awaits his sentencing.
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- As the sentencing hearing continues for a teen who caused a deadly crash while driving a Lamborghini SUV in west Los Angeles, the family of the victim says they will fight for justice until the end.

The hearing is slated to last until Friday, according to the family.

As demonstrators chanted outside of the Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse on Wednesday, inside, the family of Monique Muñoz listened to heartbreaking testimony.



"Just sitting there and actually watching the accident happen ... watching my niece, deceased in her car, it was devastating," said Muñoz's uncle, Richard Cartier.

On Feb. 17, the 32-year-old was driving home from work when her sedan was struck by a speeding black Lamborghini, according to authorities.

Police said estimated the teen was driving over 100 miles an hour when Muñoz was hit and killed.

The teenage driver, who was 17 at the time, was charged as a juvenile. As part of a deal, he admitted to felony vehicular manslaughter in the case. He's been under house arrest since the day of the crash.

The teen's name has not been publicly disclosed because he was a minor. He's now 18, but his identity has not been released by authorities.

Muñoz's family told ABC7 this week's hearing has been like "reliving a nightmare" and said they hope the teen's family's wealth will not have an impact on the sentencing's outcome.

"We're never going to feel whole," said Muñoz's cousin, Stephanie Crespin. "There's no sentence that'll make us feel whole. We have spent the last month fighting for justice for Monique. We haven't even had an opportunity grieve properly, because we just felt we've had to fight from the very beginning just to have charges filed."

Muñoz's family said they will likely issue victim impact statements on Friday, the same day a judge is expected to hand down the teen's sentence.

