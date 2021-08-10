Family demands max punishment for teen Lamborghini driver in fatal West LA crash

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends of Monique Muñoz are pushing for the maximum punishment for the teen driving a Lamborghini that struck and killed her in February.

The 32-year-old Hawthorne woman was driving home from work on Feb. 17 in West Los Angeles when a speeding black Lamborghini SUV driven by a 17-year-old collided with her sedan, killing her.

Her friends and family demonstrated outside of juvenile court on Tuesday.

Muñoz's uncle says the judge denied a request to remove house arrest for the teen.

"I'm looking for this kid to actually get what he deserves," said Richard Cartier, Monique's uncle. "He murdered my niece and he had no remorse for any life of any kind and he showed it."

The teen has admitted to felony vehicular manslaughter. The judge is expected to hand down his punishment in October.

