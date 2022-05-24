virus

WATCH LIVE: Health officials discuss 1st likely monkeypox case in California

The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed
EMBED <>More Videos

Sacramento officials discuss 1st CA monkeypox case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Sacramento Co. health officials are holding a press conference on Tuesday to discuss a likely case of monkeypox related to travel in Europe.

The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed and is currently isolating at home.

RELATED: What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread as US confirms 1st 2022 case

The traveler was not in contact with any other people. Officials say risk to the general public is very low.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above starting around 9:30 a.m.

Health officials say confirmation testing from CDC is pending but, based on symptoms and preliminary testing, it is likely a confirmed case of monkeypox.

A Massachusetts resident who tested positive for monkeypox was the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssacramentocaliforniacdcillnessoutbreaku.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRUS
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
What is monkeypox? What to know after US confirms 1st 2022 case
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
TOP STORIES
3-alarm fire erupts at commercial building in Los Alamitos
Nurse reunited with beloved dog after camper, pet stolen in LA
Explosives found in car that struck 3 kids near OC elementary school
CA mom scammed over formula for child with rare disease
CA water board to consider stricter conservation efforts amid drought
Chase from San Diego County ends in 5 Fwy standoff in Anaheim
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
Show More
Heard rests case at libel trial without calling Depp
Brendan Langley, fmr. NFL player, gets in scuffle at NJ airport
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned amid FBI probe
Young Thug rap lyrics used as alleged evidence in RICO indictment
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
More TOP STORIES News