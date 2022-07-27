Monkeypox cases rise in Long Beach, vaccine clinic operations expand

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services said there are at least 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the city.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As monkeypox cases continue to grow across the country, there are 162 cases in Los Angeles County. According to the CDC, the United States has 3,591 monkeypox cases as of Tuesday evening.

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

"Monkeypox can affect anyone, but currently we are seeing the majority, the vast majority of cases, in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. That's true both domestically and internationally," said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the Division of HIV Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To be clear, anyone who comes into contact with monkeypox sores through skin-to-skin contact, bodily fluids or contaminated clothing is at risk of infection.

"With this monkeypox outbreak currently, what we're seeing is more localized rashes meaning rashes that affect specific places. Typically we're seeing it in anal, genital regions first," said Dr. Cliff Okada, a Long Beach public health physician.

The CDC says the public should be aware of monkeypox, but there have been no known deaths in the United States and it's not on the same scale as COVID.

"This is not as transmissible as COVID, not even close. It requires close skin-to-skin physical contact, generally prolonged. So brushing up against someone, not likely to do it," Daskalakis said.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services has partnered up with LGBTQ+ groups and expanded their monkeypox vaccine clinic operations, but you need an appointment.

You can find out if you're eligible by taking a survey at longbeach.gov/monkeypox.

"The vaccine that we're offering for monkey pox is Jynneos. It is a two-dose course given at least four weeks apart. Once you get your appointment and you're vaccinated for the first dose, we will give you information to return for the second dose," said Gabriela Hurtado, a Long Beach medical countermeasures coordinator.

