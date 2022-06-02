Health & Fitness

LA County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox; final confirmation by CDC pending

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday announced the county's first presumptive case of monkeypox, noting that final confirmation of the case by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pending.

"The patient is an adult resident who recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case,'' according to a statement from the county Department of Public Health. "Although the patient is symptomatic, they are doing well and not hospitalized. They are isolated from others.''

Health officials said contact-tracing is being performed to identify anyone who was in close proximity to the patient, and "post-exposure prevention'' efforts have been enacted for close contacts.

