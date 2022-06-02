LA County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox; final confirmation by CDC pending

"The patient is an adult resident who recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case,'' according to a statement from the county Department of Public Health. "Although the patient is symptomatic, they are doing well and not hospitalized. They are isolated from others.''
Health officials said contact-tracing is being performed to identify anyone who was in close proximity to the patient, and "post-exposure prevention'' efforts have been enacted for close contacts.
Answers to frequently asked questions about monkeypox are available on the Department of Public Health's website.
