New monkeypox vaccination site set to open in East Hollywood's Barnsdall Art Park

A new monkeypox vaccine site is set to open Tuesday at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood, but doses will be limited to people who pre-registered with Los Angeles County and have been notified that a vaccine is available.

The new site at 4800 Hollywood Boulevard is expected to vaccinate about 300 people per day, operating from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to county Supervisor Hilda Solis' office.

Due to the limited number of available vaccines in the county, the site will not be open to walk-in visitors and pre-registration has reached capacity.

"As the monkeypox outbreak continues, it is critical that we increase accessibility to the vaccine for at-risk communities," Solis said in a statement. "With the launch of the monkeypox vaccination site at Barnsdall Park, L.A. County is making it easier for residents in hard-hit communities to get vaccinated. I encourage residents to assess their risk and take steps to protect themselves from monkeypox as we wait for additional doses to Los Angeles County."

The opening of the site comes after the county declared a local emergency in response to the rise in monkeypox cases in the area. The state and federal government have also issued such declarations.

On Tuesday, the L.A. City Council was expected to approve Mayor Eric Garcetti's emergency declaration for the outbreak. It would allow the city to be more prepared as vaccine supplies increase.

According to the county, there were 616 confirmed or presumed cases in the county as of Monday, up from about 500 on Friday. The vast majority of patients are men, with most of them being members of the LGBT community, according to the county.

Public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say anybody can contract the disease, generally through intimate skin-to-skin contact. However, gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men are at increased risk of contracting it.

City News Service contributed to this report.