Mama bear, cub caught on camera devouring donuts in kitchen of Monrovia home

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A mama bear and her cub entered a Monrovia home on Tuesday and helped themselves to some treats in the kitchen, video of the startling incident shows.

The homeowner said the mama bear removed the screen of an open window to get inside.

The furry visitors went straight for the kitchen, where they discovered -- and ate -- all of the family's donuts that were on top of a counter.

The footage shows the elder bear standing on her hind legs to reach the countertop.

After the homeowner made some loud noises, the bears scurried out of the same window from which they had entered.

The family said this was second time the same bears have entered their home searching for food.
