Fire at elementary school in Monrovia prompts evacuation

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An elementary school in Monrovia was evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

The fire was reported around 7:40 a.m. at Bradoaks Elementary School in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue. Four classrooms were reportedly damaged.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as students were being evacuated to a nearby parking lot.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.