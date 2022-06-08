missing boy

Missing 3-year-old boy found after being on his own in the woods for 48 hours

Ryker Webb, 3, was apparently healthy and in good spirits when he was found
By Doc Louallen
Missing toddler spent 2 days in the wilderness before being found

TROY, MT -- A missing 3-year-old boy from Montana spent two days alone in the wilderness before being found alive, police said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office identified the child as Ryker Webb, who is in good spirits after being found Sunday.

According to police, Webb was last seen playing with his family dog outside his home Friday afternoon before he disappeared.

Dozens of people helped in the search around the Bull Lake area south of Troy. Searchers used ATVs, drones, dog teams, and a boat to look for Webb during the search, according to authorities.

On Saturday, Montana Air National Guard helicopters joined the effort to find Webb. Drones from Flathead County and Spokane Police were able to respond, in addition to more dog teams and continued ground and ATV searching, police said.

The sheriff's office said, " It was extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling."

A code red alert was sent out to all neighbors nearby, asking that they search their properties and structures.

The next day, deputies responded to Pine Ridge Road off South Fork Bull River Road in Sanders County and found Webb. Authorities said he seemed healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold.

Bull Lake Volunteer Ambulance transported Webb to a local hospital to get checked out, but he is expected to be okay, according to medics.
