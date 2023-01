Deputies investigating after 3 bodies found at Montclair home

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a Montclair home Monday night.

The discovery was made just after 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Ramona Place.

Deputies found three deceased adults at the home.

No suspect is in custody and no information on a possible cause of death or other details were immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information is released.