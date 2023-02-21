Montclair triple homicide: Authorities release photos of at-large suspect, a relative of the victims

Pete Renteria, 29, was named the primary suspect in the case and remains on the run.

The suspect wanted in a triple murder that occurred in an unincorporated area of Ontario last month has been identified as a family member of the victims, investigators announced.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Tuesday released photos of the suspect in a Montclair triple homicide as part of an effort to find and capture the man accused of killing three of his family members.

Pete Renteria, 29, was identified last week as the primary suspect in the killings, which occurred on Jan. 31.

Three of Renteria's family members were found shot to death in a home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

They were identified as 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 66-year-old George Ramirez and 43-year-old David Ramirez.

Investigators said Renteria's whereabouts remain unknown.

Pete Renteria, a suspect in the murder of three of his family members, is seen in photos released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

A woman who lives next door told Eyewitness News at the time of the discovery the victims were friends of her family.

"It's an older couple, they have an older son and that's who I think is there now. That's all I know," she said."

Meanwhile, the victims' family created a GoFundMe to help.

"Our family is devastated by the great loss we are suffering," read the GoFundMe's description. "It is an understatement to say that George and Sonia Ramirez were devoted, compassionate, selfless and kind. As parents, their love was boundless. Our brother, David Ramirez, was our family protector, a doting father and an incredibly supportive son."

Anyone with information about the case or Renteria's whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 909-890-4904. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.