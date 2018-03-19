OCFA Helicopter hoisting their Paramedic rescuers with their rescue gear after recovering the rock climber who had fallen from the waterfall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/o6KVA0LOrF — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 18, 2018

A Montclair woman fell 200 feet to her death while rock climbing at Cleveland National Forest Saturday, according to authorities.Joy Welling, 33, was identified as the victim in the fall.The Orange County Fire Authority was called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near the Blue Jay campground.According to authorities, Welling and another hiker were getting ready to rappel down a waterfall when she fell. Welling's companion called for help, and her body was recovered a few hours later by a helicopter rescue crew.Responders found the companion uninjured.