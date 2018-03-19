Montclair woman dead after 200-foot fall in Cleveland National Forest

A Montclair woman died Saturday after a 200-foot fall in the Cleveland National Forest. (KABC)

CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) --
A Montclair woman fell 200 feet to her death while rock climbing at Cleveland National Forest Saturday, according to authorities.

Joy Welling, 33, was identified as the victim in the fall.

The Orange County Fire Authority was called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near the Blue Jay campground.

According to authorities, Welling and another hiker were getting ready to rappel down a waterfall when she fell. Welling's companion called for help, and her body was recovered a few hours later by a helicopter rescue crew.

Responders found the companion uninjured.
