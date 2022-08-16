Montebello Unified updates safety measures on school campuses, like new fencing

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Montebello Unified School District started updating safety measures at campuses this summer.

One of the changes was a new kind of fencing. Parents at La Merced Elementary noticed the changes on the first day of school this fall.

"There are a lot of horror stories nowadays. So dropping off your children to school, you never know what could happen. To know the school has made it a concerted effort to implement safety measures and keep everybody safe, it gives me peace of mind," said parent Kevin Lainez.

According to the district, this is a part of a series of new safety measures. The fencing is now taller, not scalable and the chain links are smaller. Marisol Madrigal Uribe's children attend a school in the district and she's a part of the district's board of education.

"As a parent it is just completely overwhelming and just filled with joy to know our students are safe and they are going to come to learn, and that is all they have to worry about," Madrigal Uribe said. "The next chapter of this is enhancing our locks. All of our locks will be changed districtwide."

Besides fencing and new locks, the school district purchased more than 2,000 walkie-talkies for every classroom teacher and other staff. Officials said the new enhancements will cost the district about 3 to 4 million dollars.

According to the district, as of now, they have made improvements to four schools. The plan is to make changes to all of the campuses in the district.

