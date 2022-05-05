Police investigating possible threat at Montebello High School; campus evacuated

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating possible threat at Montebello High School

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a possible threat at Montebello High School that prompted the campus to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.

The Montebello Police Department tweeted it is assessing the credibility of the unspecified threat.

"The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children," the tweet said.



A large police presence was at the school as the evacuations were underway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montebellolos angeles countyschool threatthreat
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Grossman to stand trial for murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Study: Climate change making pollen season longer and more intense
Hot Wheels launches 1st-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy
3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized
Large group rallies in Claremont in support of reproductive rights
Show More
LA marks Mental Health Awareness Month with tree planting
Judge considers man's claim that he is Charles Manson's grandson
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
CA couple returns from trip to bird-infested house: 'It was crazy'
More TOP STORIES News