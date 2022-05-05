Police investigating possible threat at Montebello High School; campus evacuated

The Montebello Police Department tweeted it is assessing the credibility of the unspecified threat.
"The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children," the tweet said.
POSSIBLE THREAT: We are aware of a possible threat made at Montebello High School. The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children. At this point the credibility of the threat is being assessed.— Montebello PD (@MontebelloPD) May 5, 2022
A large police presence was at the school as the evacuations were underway.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.