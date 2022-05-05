Police investigating possible threat at Montebello High School; campus evacuated

POSSIBLE THREAT: We are aware of a possible threat made at Montebello High School. The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children. At this point the credibility of the threat is being assessed. — Montebello PD (@MontebelloPD) May 5, 2022

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a possible threat at Montebello High School that prompted the campus to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.The Montebello Police Department tweeted it is assessing the credibility of the unspecified threat."The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children," the tweet said.A large police presence was at the school as the evacuations were underway.