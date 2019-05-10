Montebello: Man with shotgun dies in officer-involved shooting

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was walking with a shotgun has been shot by officers in Montebello and has died at a nearby hospital, sheriff's officials said.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed the officer-involved shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m.in the area of Victoria Avenue and 2nd Street.It all started when Montebello police dispatch received a phone call of a disturbance in the area. The reporting person told dispatchers that individuals were possibly drunk and possibly smoking marijuana.The first Montebello officer to arrive on scene saw the man walking with an apparent rifle near 2nd Street and Victoria Avenue. The officer requested help to the area, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred.The armed man, who was in possession of what was ultimately determined to be a shotgun, was treated for at least one gunshot wound at the scene and transported to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead.No officers were injured in the incident.The scene will be blocked off on Victoria Avenue between 1st and 3rd streets.The L.A. County Sheriff's Department will be handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.