AIR7 HD was above the scene as the barricade situation in Montebello was unfolding. Sources told ABC7 the suspect was involved in a police shooting moments before.

2 suspects in custody following police shooting in Montebello, sources say

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects are in custody after a police shooting unfolded Tuesday afternoon in Montebello, sources told ABC7.

A large police presence was spotted just after 12 p.m. near W Beverly Boulevard and N Garfield Avenue.

Sources told Eyewitness News officers with the Long Beach Police Department were sent to the Montebello area to surveil the two suspects, though police haven't released further details.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting but sources said one of the suspects was struck by gunfire. His condition remains unknown.

The second suspect reportedly ran into a nearby apartment in the 700 block of Via Altamira and barricaded himself inside. Apartment complexes nearby were evacuated as a precautionary measure as authorities searched for the suspect.

The two were taken into custody shortly after.

There's been no word of any officer injuries.

Eyewitness News reporter Sid Garcia is at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.