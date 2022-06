MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a large fire at a tire yard in Montebello Friday morning that sent flames up in the air that could be seen from miles away.Crews responded to the blaze near Slauson Avenue and the 5 Freeway around 1 a.m., according to the Montebello Fire Department. Officials said the tire yard was fully engulfed in flames with downed electrical lines.By 5 a.m., firefighters were still trying to extinguish the flames with foam. It's not clear what started the fire and no injuries were reported.Southern California Edison reported a power outage in the area of Bluff Road, but only a few customers were affected.