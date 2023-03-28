Montebello tornado: Recovery resource fair held for businesses damaged, destroyed by twister

The city of Montebello helped local businesses destroyed or damaged in last week's tornado by organizing a resource fair on Tuesday.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Montebello helped local businesses destroyed or damaged in last week's tornado by organizing a resource fair on Tuesday to provide information on how to recover from the weather event that tore through the area.

What gives some recovery efforts - such as repairing structures with roof damage - a sense of urgency is the incoming storm that will bring rain and snow to Southern California.

"The tornado pulled up all the roof shingles, so it's not waterproof whatsoever," said Craig Key, the vice president of Shrink Wrap Pros.

The key is water proofing the structure, because the water from the rain will do a lot more damage to the already dire situation.

"The skylights were all blown out, so we're covering all of those, but with storms it's just waterproofing because water will do a lot more damage to it," said Key.

Meanwhile, a tornado recovery resource fair was held for all local businesses impacted by the tornado.

"Businesses are now scrambling to figure out what to do," said Jessica Kim of the L.A. Department of Economic Opportunity. "Businesses are red-tagged meaning workers can't come in, so now we have a whole workforce that are trying to figure out what to do."

The resource fair provided legal services and assist businesses that need help navigating insurance.

"Some may potentially have to lay off if they can't figure that out, so we want to prevent layoffs," said Kim. "We want to support the businesses to stay here, grow here so we're going to build the resources."