Amazon delivery truck stuck on hill in Montecito Heights, threatening home below

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amazon delivery truck in Montecito Heights was "precariously perched" on the side of a hill after it got stuck in wet soil, threatening a home below.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to the 4300 block of West Rose Hill Drive in Montecito Heights.

Firefighters, urban search and rescue and heavy rescue personnel were busy working to get the truck back on solid ground at street level, LAFD said. The truck was still stuck as of late Monday after a storm dumped heavy rain on the region.

No injuries have been reported so far.