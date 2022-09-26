Investigation underway after 2 men fatally shot in Montecito Heights

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in Montecito Heights, authorities said.

Patrolling officers heard gunshots in the area of Homer Street and Avenue 43 just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have only been identified as two men between the age of 25 and 30.

Additional details on the deadly shooting or a suspect were not released, but neighbors in the area were shocked.

"It's a friendly neighborhood and all the neighbors know who each other is... who belongs here and who doesn't," one neighbor said.

