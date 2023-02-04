SoCal McDonald's donating portion of sales to help families of Monterey Park shooting victims

The money will go toward providing resources and mental health services to those impacted by the shooting.

Eighteen McDonald's restaurants in San Gabriel Valley will be donating a percentage of sales to help provide resources and mental health services to those impacted by the Monterey Park mass shooting.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- As families continue to grieve their loved ones who were killed in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, McDonald's is stepping in to help.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 18 participating McDonald's restaurants in San Gabriel Valley will donate 10% of its sales to Chinatown Service Center and Pacific Clinics-Asian Pacific Family Services to help provide resources and mental health services for the local Asian and Pacific Islander community.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims' Fund.

You can stop by any of the following McDonald's restaurants to help donate:

14008 Ramona Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706

17951 Colima Rd, City of Industry, CA 91748

205 South Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765

21095 Golden Springs Rd, Diamond Bar, CA 91789

269 S Atlantic Blvd, East Los Angeles, CA 90022

3868 E 3rd St, East Los Angeles, CA 90063

5545 E Whittier Blvd, East Los Angeles, CA 90022

4851 Santa Anita Rd, El Monte, CA 91731

9960 E Valley Blvd, El Monte, CA 91731

11612 E Valley Blvd, El Monte, CA 91732

1830 North Hacienda Blvd, La Puente, CA 91744

1617 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063

30 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA 91767

2145 Murchison Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

528 Grand Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789

461 S Vincent Ave, West Covina, CA 91790

2501 South Azusa, West Covina, CA 91791

2623 E Valley Blvd, West Covina, CA 91792

Here's what we know about the 11 victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting