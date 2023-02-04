SoCal McDonald's donating portion of sales to help families of Monterey Park shooting victims

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- As families continue to grieve their loved ones who were killed in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, McDonald's is stepping in to help.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, 18 participating McDonald's restaurants in San Gabriel Valley will donate 10% of its sales to Chinatown Service Center and Pacific Clinics-Asian Pacific Family Services to help provide resources and mental health services for the local Asian and Pacific Islander community.
In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims' Fund.
You can stop by any of the following McDonald's restaurants to help donate:
- 14008 Ramona Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
- 17951 Colima Rd, City of Industry, CA 91748
- 205 South Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
- 21095 Golden Springs Rd, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
- 269 S Atlantic Blvd, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
- 3868 E 3rd St, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
- 5545 E Whittier Blvd, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
- 4851 Santa Anita Rd, El Monte, CA 91731
- 9960 E Valley Blvd, El Monte, CA 91731
- 11612 E Valley Blvd, El Monte, CA 91732
- 1830 North Hacienda Blvd, La Puente, CA 91744
- 1617 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063
- 30 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA 91767
- 2145 Murchison Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
- 528 Grand Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789
- 461 S Vincent Ave, West Covina, CA 91790
- 2501 South Azusa, West Covina, CA 91791
- 2623 E Valley Blvd, West Covina, CA 91792
