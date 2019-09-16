Months after fire, Amazon bookstore at Century City mall holds reopening with 'Downton Abbey' theme

By ABC7.com staff
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bookstore at the Westfield Century City mall is reopening for the first time since a disgruntled employee allegedly pulled a gun on a coworker then tried to set the place on fire.

In March, police arrested Nicholas K. Oates, 25, a Missouri resident, for allegedly starting a fire at the Amazon bookstore at the mall.

Oates pleaded not guilty to arson, burglary, and assault charges.

Police say Oates took some books off the shelves at the store and lit them on fire. When a store employee tried to stop him, he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee.

In the chaos, the entire mall was evacuated.

For Sunday's reopening, Amazon partnered with the producers of the upcoming Downton Abbey movie to welcome customers back with an early-20th century theme, including antique bookcases and a butler at the door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
century citylos angeleslos angeles countyamazonbooksmallfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horseshoe Fire burns 490 acres in Juniper Flats; evacuation orders lifted
Fire burns 15-20 acres along 405 in Irvine
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
'Justice for Manny' rally supports OC special-needs student who died in crash
Los Angeles Rams win 27-9 over New Orleans Saints
Chargers, Rams reveal the name of their new home: SoFi Stadium
Stafford overcomes mistakes to help Lions top Chargers 13-10
Show More
VIDEO: Bay Area homeowner scares off would-be burglars
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by his own friend in Commerce
Family gets car back after it's towed during family emergency
More TOP STORIES News