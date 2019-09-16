CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bookstore at the Westfield Century City mall is reopening for the first time since a disgruntled employee allegedly pulled a gun on a coworker then tried to set the place on fire.
In March, police arrested Nicholas K. Oates, 25, a Missouri resident, for allegedly starting a fire at the Amazon bookstore at the mall.
Oates pleaded not guilty to arson, burglary, and assault charges.
Police say Oates took some books off the shelves at the store and lit them on fire. When a store employee tried to stop him, he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee.
In the chaos, the entire mall was evacuated.
For Sunday's reopening, Amazon partnered with the producers of the upcoming Downton Abbey movie to welcome customers back with an early-20th century theme, including antique bookcases and a butler at the door.
Months after fire, Amazon bookstore at Century City mall holds reopening with 'Downton Abbey' theme
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News