Montrose protest organized by high school students draws hundreds

MONTROSE, Calif. (KABC) -- Local high school students organized a peaceful protest in Montrose on Wednesday as thousands across Southern California attended protests.The protest drew several hundred people, marching up and down Honolulu Avenue, the city's main commercial strip.At one point, they did block traffic, but only briefly.Demonstrators said it was important to bring the message to people who normally wouldn't hear it."I wasn't going to come down here but I started looking at our Next Door app and looking at all the comments people had about how it's OK to protest but don't do it in our neighborhood, and that there's no racism here. And I think people, they don't know what they don't know, and I want people to start paying attention," said Montrose resident Kathy Leon.Glendale police, who patrol the area, say there were no problems at the demonstration and there were no reports of any damage.