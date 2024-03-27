Dodger fans flock to Alhambra Raising Cane's as Mookie Betts serves customers

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts brought the frenzy to Raising Cane's in Alhambra Wednesday morning.
Droves of fans flocked to the location with a massive line wrapped around the restaurant as Betts worked a shift serving customers in the drive-thru and the counter. It was all for a good cause.
Raising Cane's is donating $100,000 to Betts' 5050 Foundation, which funds sports programs at inner-city schools and provides physical, mental, financial and nutritional education.