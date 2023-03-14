BFFs Two Step Together: Viral Duo Reunites at the Roller Rink

Just like Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, DJ McFadden and 8-year-old Jada Guzman are two unexpected friends turning heads and working together to inspire others to skate.

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Skaters across America are lacing up and finding their own groove on eight wheels, just like Lunella Lafayette of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.' Join host Danielle Jalade as she tours the country, from Los Angeles to New York, and meets some of the most inspiring skaters channeling their very own Moon Girl Magic!

Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' features Marvel's newest African American teen girl Super Hero as she combines her unmatched intelligence with impressive skating skills to protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger. Along the way, she never shies away from making new and unexpected friends, starting with her prehistoric sidekick, Devil Dinosaur.

In Camden, New Jersey, there's another unexpected duo shaking up the skating scene. DJ McFadden and 8-year-old Jada Guzman first met when Jada's grandmother encouraged her to ask DJ to teach her some moves after admiring his skills at the rink.

Now, the two regularly skate together and have built up an audience online. A video of the duo practicing at the rink even went viral and caught the attention of Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother.

"I think Moon Girl is amazing, it's definitely good for the African American community and I think it will give hope to young kids like Jada, who is a star," DJ says.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is now streaming on Disney+ and new episodes debut Saturdays on Disney Channel.

