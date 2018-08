Police will increase the number of DUI checkpoints throughout the Los Angeles area over the weekend.It's all part of the "DUI doesn't just mean booze" campaign.Two of Friday night's checkpoints will be near south Los Angeles and in North Hills.In addition to the checkpoints, the LAPD will have saturation patrols.So far in 2018, the LAPD has investigated more than 1,000 DUI-related crashes, which have included seven fatalities.