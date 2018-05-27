More than $5M in weed, meth seized from Whittier home

Whittier police and federal probation officers searched a home and found more than $5 million in weed and methamphetamine.Authorities said around 10 a.m. Friday, officers joined the probation officers to conduct a search of a home in the 6700 block of Whittier Avenue. During the operation, authorities recovered 80 pounds of weed and 130 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of more than $5 million.The drugs were stored in areas of the house and some of it was buried in the backyard. Weapons with high-capacity magazines were also found.Irene Equigua, 36, who was on federal probation, was arrested and booked at the Whittier Police Department. The operation was conducted after a tip from a member of the public.